Pure Leaf Tea giving $10,000 to newborn who shares royal baby’s birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a child.

In honor of the newest royal, Pure Leaf is giving one family $10,000 to be put toward their child’s education.

You only need one thing to qualify: A baby born on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child.

She’s due in late April or early May.

10 entries will be selected randomly.

They will receive, along with their parents, a formal family portrait session in the tradition of their favorite British royals.

One of the 10 families will be surprised during their shoot with $10,000.

To enter, families whose baby is born on the same calendar day as Prince Harry’s first child can enter for up to seven days after the birth. During the submission period, just snap a pic of the entire fam, newborn or a baby accessory and upload the photo to Instagram or Twitter (entrants must follow PureLeaf on either Twitter or Instagram at the time of entry until all winners are finalized) with the hashtags #PureLeafRoyalTEABaby and #Sweepstakes in the post.

Good luck!