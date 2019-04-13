× Police search for missing Doylestown teen

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — The Doylestown Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Matthew Johnson is reportedly 15 or 16 years old.

He was last seen at his Collier Drive home wearing all black.

Police say he may have run away.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Samantha Easterling at (330) 658-2771 or (330) 287-5700 or by email at officereasterling@doylestown.com.

