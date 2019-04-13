Ohio State punter proposes during halftime at spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It wasn’t gray or scarlet, but love that won the spring game at The Shoe.

Drue Chrisman will be Ohio State’s punter for a second consecutive season, and he will also be Avery Eliason’s fiance.

Chrisman proposed to Avery at halftime.

Avery thought it was a kicking competition, but Chrisman held up a ring before she kicked the ball.

The two apppear to be high school sweethearts, according to their social media pages.

She said yes.

Let’s hope this means good luck for Ohio State’s football season.