Man sues parents after he claims they destroyed his valuable porn collection

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- A man is suing his parents in Michigan court after he says they destroyed his porn collection.

According to affiliate FOX 17, the case dates back to 2016 when he was staying with them while he was going through divorce.

They asked him to move out after the police were called to the home for a domestic situation.

In 2017, they brought all his stuff to his new place in Indiana.

That's when he noticed his porn collection was missing, which he said is worth $28,940.72.

The TV station reports that his parents told him that they got rid of the videos for "his own mental and emotional health."

He is now suing for a total of $86,822.16 in damages.

He also tried to press charges against his parents, but the prosecutor's office declined.

