Inmate with ‘violent tendencies’ escapes in Wayne County, search underway

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is releasing new details about an escaped inmate on I-71.

Said Ali El-Khatib was handcuffed, wearing a waist chain and shackled on one ankle when he escaped at a rest area on I-71 around 9 p.m. Friday.

He was being moved by an extradition services company, according to a press release.

El-Khatib was being transported from New York to Indiana on a warrant for receiving stolen property.

According to a press release, the suspect asked the transportation company, Affordable Extradition Service, to use the restroom in the rest area and that is when he escaped.

The search today is still centered around the West Salem area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says he is known to have violent tendencies.

Troopers and law enforcement from multiple agencies searched until around 1 a.m., according to the highway patrol.

The search continued at day break.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents near the West Salem area to lock their cars and make sure the keys are removed.

If you see him, call 911.

He’s 5’11”, 135 lbs with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt.

Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage.