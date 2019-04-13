Income changes could impact your health, new study finds

CLEVELAND — Monday is Tax Day and some Americans may be feeling stressed. A new study published in the journal Circulation has found that this stress may have to do with more than just paying your taxes.

According to the study, research shoes that your income can fluctuate over the years. If it goes up and down it could raise your risk for heart problems.

The study, reportedly reviewed by specialists at the Cleveland Clinic, looked at nearly 4,000 adults between ages 23 and 35.

Researchers found that over a 10-year time period, young adults who experienced income variability or a drop in earnings had a nearly two-fold increase in heart disease and a greater risk of dying, the study states.

Researchers state it’s important to recognize that this is an association, not a cause-and-effect.

It allegedly suggests that in years were citizens have less money coming in they may not see a doctor as regularly or purchase medications they might need. They may even compromise on the foods they eat.

Researchers also say that stress from income changes can impact weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Researchers suggest that citizens find a free outlet to alleviate stress, such as walking, since you can’t always control income changes or taxes.