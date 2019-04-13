× Illinois Senate passes legislation demanding tax information to qualify for state’s 2020 presidential ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers in Illinois are pushing legislation that could restrict the president from appearing on the state’s 2020 ballot.

According to NPR, the Democratic-led Illinois Senate passed legislation Thursday compelling President Trump to release five years’ worth of personal income tax returns or else he’ll be barred from appearing on the state’s presidential ballot.

Illinois Democrats are allegedly joining other lawmakers in the attempt to force the president to disclose his personal finances which is something he is currently refusing to do.

NPR reports that President Trump’s name was not specifically mentioned once by the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Tony Munoz, during debate on the floor.

Munoz reportedly insisted he trying to shed transparency on the presidential campaign.

“If you want to run for vice president or president of the United States, hey, what’s wrong with providing your tax returns for the past five years?” Munoz is quoted saying during the debate, “If you’ve got nothing to hide, you shouldn’t worry about anything. That’s how I see it.”

The Illinois Senate voted in favor of the bill 36-19.

Meanwhile, Republican state lawmakers drew complaints, insisting the tax demand in order to qualify for the state ballot is unconstitutional.

“This is quite frankly, with all due respect to the sponsor, an embarrassing waste of the Senate’s time,” Sen. Dale Righter (R) reportedly said. “This is being pushed by a far-leftist organization from the city of Chicago that wants to be able to get up and chirp about the president of the United States. We ought to be better than this.”

The measure now moves to the Illinois House which is also heavily controlled by Democrats.

NPR reports that similar legislation is being debated in 17 other statehouses across the country.