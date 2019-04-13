Gorgeous Saturday; two waves of rain and storms with possible severe threat Sunday

Posted 8:53 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, April 13, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A cool, but sunny start to your Saturday.  Intervals of clouds and sun expected through the day with highs ranging in the upper 50’s along the lakeshore to mid 60’s inland.  Enjoy a pleasant rain-free day today because we have big changes headed our way tomorrow!

Tonight clouds thicken up and showers develop after 3 AM.  Our first round of rain moves in from west to east 7 AM to 11 AM.  Heavy rain and thunder cannot be ruled out with this batch.  Expect round #2 from 2 PM to 8 PM.  This round could pack a punch with strong to severe storms possible.  Stay tuned.  Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.  Be prepared and stay alert!

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.