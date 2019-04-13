Gorgeous Saturday; two waves of rain and storms with possible severe threat Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A cool, but sunny start to your Saturday. Intervals of clouds and sun expected through the day with highs ranging in the upper 50’s along the lakeshore to mid 60’s inland. Enjoy a pleasant rain-free day today because we have big changes headed our way tomorrow!

Tonight clouds thicken up and showers develop after 3 AM. Our first round of rain moves in from west to east 7 AM to 11 AM. Heavy rain and thunder cannot be ruled out with this batch. Expect round #2 from 2 PM to 8 PM. This round could pack a punch with strong to severe storms possible. Stay tuned. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared and stay alert!

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

