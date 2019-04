× GoFundMe account raising money for children of woman killed in Akron murder-suicide

AKRON, Ohio – An 11-year-old and 7-year-old were in the home on Brittain Road in Akron Thursday when Demetrius T’Juan Butler shot and killed their mother and then killed himself, according to police.

One of the children called 911 after hearing an argument followed by gunfire.

The children are now with their father.

The family has started a GoFundMe to provide extra support for the children.