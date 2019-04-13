× Disney hiring new staff to sail on luxury cruise ship with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

CASTAWAY CAY, Bahamas — Ahoy Disney lovers! Have you ever dreamed of setting sail with Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Well, Disney wants to pay you to do so.

According to Liverpool Echo, Disney is looking for new staff members to take an exciting journey on its luxury cruise ship, traveling around America and the Caribbean with your favorite characters.

Successful candidates would reportedly work 84 hours a week and must be willing to be flexible with their work schedule, job duties and work location.

The company is looking to hire a number of youth activities counselors. That position involves running entertainment for families.

Applicants for the counselor position must be at least 20 years old and have a minimum of two years experience working in a children’s camp environment or similar.

Disney is also looking to hire staff on their private island, Castaway Cay, in the Bahamas. This position is land-based and would involve monitoring guests’ safety and rotating among lifeguard stations.

Castaway Cay staff members also assist with island activities and cleaning the beach and boat lagoon.

Applicants must have a minimum of two years recent lifeguarding experience in a pool or open-water, high volume environment.

These openings reportedly came as Disney announces cruises from Dover, England taking off in 2020. One cruise even takes a tour of the U.K.

Click here to learn more about open positions and apply on Disney’s website.

