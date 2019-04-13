Cleveland police issue alert for missing 1-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have issued an alert for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Xavier Dumas was reported missing by his mother on Friday.

She told police her son was with his father, Edward Dumas, and she cannot get a hold of him.

According to the child’s mother, Edward Dumas took the boy from a family event on April 5 and the child hasn’t been seen since.

Cleveland police ask anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either the boy or father call (216)621-1234.

