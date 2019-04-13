Canton woman charged after allegedly starving dogs locked in cage together

***Warning: some of the details of this story are disturbing.

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton woman has been charged for allegedly starving two dogs who were locked together in the same cage.

According to court records, 25-year-old Jessica J. Swineheart locked a beagle in a cage with a German Shepherd-mix and starved the dogs.

When the beagle died, the German Shepherd -mix reportedly ate the other dog.

The incident occurred around April 5.

When authorities discovered the German Shepherd  it was still locked in the cage with the deceased beagle, according to court records. The German Shepherd  had reportedly lost two-thirds of its body weight.

Swineheart was arrested on April 8.

She faces two felony counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

