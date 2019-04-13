× Arizona high schools now have to teach financial literacy and money management

PHEONIX, Az. — A new law in Arizona now requires high school students to learn about financial literacy and money management.

According to SB1184, the course will be taught as part of the economics credit needed to graduate high school.

“1 in 8 millennials have debts in collection. This bill will give students the critical, basic life skills to manage their money and have the financial freedom to accomplish anything after graduation,” Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said in a press release.

Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Friday.