95-year-old World War II veteran awarded high school diploma

SAUGUS, Mass. — In 1942, Navy veteran Peter Decareau was sent off to serve in World War II.

He was just 17 years old at the time and never had the chance to receive his high school diploma.

But as WFXT reports, that all changed recently.

On Thursday, the 95-year-old finally received that coveted piece of paper during a special ceremony.

“95 years young,” Decareau told the TV station. “Oh my, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Decareau served on four different ships during his time with the Navy.

WFXT says he was stationed in Japan when the peace treaty was signed.