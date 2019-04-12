Woman shot following argument with man she met for drinks, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday at a house on Parkview Ave. just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The woman — whose name was not released — was believed to be in her 20s and was shot in the chest, police said.

An EMS dispatcher told Fox 8 the woman was taken to University Hospitals in stable condition.

Police said the victim met the man at a bar for drinks and ended up at a house on Parkview. They said an argument between the two led to the shooting. Police believe it was the second date for the couple.

Investigators have a description of the suspect and a photo from Instagram.

