Woman shot following argument with man she met for drinks, police say

Posted 5:06 am, April 12, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday at a house on Parkview Ave. just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The woman — whose name was not released — was believed to be in her 20s and was shot in the chest, police said.

An EMS dispatcher told Fox 8 the woman was taken to University Hospitals in stable condition.

Police said the victim met the man at a bar for drinks and ended up at a house on Parkview. They said an argument between the two led to the shooting. Police believe it was the second date for the couple.

Investigators have a description of the suspect and a photo from Instagram.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.477074 by -81.609758.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.