Weather: Warmer temps with rain and storms

We’re tracking rain and storms today which will move in starting in our western counties after 10 AM and exiting by mid-afternoon with rapid clearing. We’re not expecting any severe storms just the garden variety type. Less than 0.50″ of rain expected with this batch.

Today’s high will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that will also mean at least 3 rainy systems in the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

Here is your 8-day forecast: