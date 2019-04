UNIONTOWN, Ohio– The Uniontown Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Kallie Gerhring Zajczkowski.

She was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. and reported missing Friday morning.

Police said Kallie has relational attention disorder, which makes her extremely vulnerable.

She has no known friends and is home-schooled. She may be wearing a hoodie to cover part of her shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-699-6444.