They’re back! Here’s what you need to know about tick season

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Tick season is underway in Tuscarawas County and health officials want to make sure you’re prepared.

In a recent Facebook post, the Tuscawaras Health Department issued an advisory about ticks, which are relatives of spiders and survive by feeding on the blood of animals and humans.

They say that that Lyme disease is transmitted to humans and animals through infected ticks. Typical symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash that looks like a bull’s eye. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.

The disease can be prevented by using insect repellent, quickly removing ticks and applying pesticides.

In 2018, there were nine suspected cases and 16 confirmed cases of human Lyme disease.

