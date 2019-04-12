Linda’s Kitchen, located in Tallmadge, featured pecan tassies. The bakery offers a variety of classes. Click here to see the schedule. www.lindaskitcheninc.com
The secret to making perfect pecan tassies
-
Show Info: April 12, 2019
-
Mossman’s Sunday Morning Pancakes
-
Raise your spoon! Haagen-Dazs unveils booze-infused ice cream
-
Maryland lawmakers debate letting some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants
-
Dinner is served!
-
-
Hangover free alcohol? Scientist claims he’s created magic recipe
-
New study says drinking one bottle of wine per week as bad as smoking 10 cigarettes
-
7 firefighters’ wives pregnant at the same time
-
Meet Carly! Budweiser welcomes first Clydesdale foal of the year
-
Ohio dog with bucket list passes away ‘surrounded by love’
-
-
‘He’s coming home with me’: S.C. firefighter adopts dog he rescued from under a pile of rocks
-
Police in riot gear needed to calm rowdy fans in Lubbock after Texas Tech Final Four win
-
Late-night menu changes? Leaked documents suggest McDonald’s is making some cuts