Teachers can get free flights to Mexico in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

MEXICO -- Summer vacation is all about rest and relaxation, and no one needs that more than teachers. So, one travel site wants to give educators a much deserved trip as part of Teacher Appreciation Week this May.

is giving away 50 free round-trip flights to Mexico for teachers and their plus one.

To qualify for the giveaway, teachers must sign up to be a member of the site's Beach4Teach Club by May 9. According to the website, those who sign up will receive an email to register for the free flights to Mexico.

The company instructs educators, "Join by midnight CST on May 9, 2019 for an exclusive FREE FLIGHT offer on the first 50 bookings at select resorts in Mexico! Complete offer details will be sent at 6 a.m. CST on May 10, 2019."

Winners have to cover the rest of their travel expenses and stay at one of the following six resorts: Zoetry, Breathless Secrets, Reflect, Now, or Sunscape resort.

“There has been a national wave of teacher walkouts for over a year now — 400,000 teachers were off the job in strikes or lockouts in 2018 alone.” Cheap Carribbean said in a statement obtained by Travel & Leisure. "Nearly two-thirds of educators find work 'always' or 'often' stressful, which is twice the rate of other workers. And, nearly one in five U.S. teachers work a second job and 94 percent spend their own money on school supplies."

The travel site also reports that the offer includes restrictions regarding when travel must take place.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6 - 10.

Click here to learn more about the Beach4Teach giveaway.