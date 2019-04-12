Take a look: 2019 MLB All-Star Game hats and jerseys

CLEVELAND– MLB rolled out this year’s collection of holiday and special event uniforms on Friday. That included the jerseys and hats for 2019 All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland.

This year’s Holiday & Special Events uniform collection is 🔥. Which design is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/BVjTrVcTDi — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2019

Get used to the rock and roll theme. We were introduced to the guitar logo for the Midsummer Classic last summer.

The work-out day hats are gray with either blue or reds bills. On the front, there’s the team logo over crossed bats. Work-out jerseys are sleeveless.

2019 All-Star Workout Day also features sleeveless jerseys for the players More photos and details here: https://t.co/3a7uw8c1dh pic.twitter.com/nrpRiFVRnC — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 12, 2019

The game hats are more classic with piping and silver stars. The socks are a nod to a concert tour T-shirt, complete with a player holding a guitar like a bat.

The 2019 #MLB All-Star Game Workout Day socks are presented in the style of a concert tour t-shirt and features the MLB logo on a stage swinging a guitar in front of excited fans watching from the floor More photos and details here: https://t.co/3a7uw8c1dh pic.twitter.com/jM6wzVYQ0U — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 12, 2019

