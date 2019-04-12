Take a look: 2019 MLB All-Star Game hats and jerseys

CLEVELAND– MLB rolled out this year’s collection of holiday and special event uniforms on Friday. That included the jerseys and hats for 2019 All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland.
Get used to the rock and roll theme. We were introduced to the guitar logo for the Midsummer Classic last summer.
The work-out day hats are gray with either blue or reds bills. On the front, there’s the team logo over crossed bats. Work-out jerseys are sleeveless.
The game hats are more classic with piping and silver stars. The socks are a nod to a concert tour T-shirt, complete with a player holding a guitar like a bat.