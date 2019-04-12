Summit County dog adopted, then returned after spending over 1,000 days in shelter finds his forever home

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Geronimo has found his forever home!

The 6-year-old pup spent 1,145 days at the Humane Society of Summit County before being adopted on Feb. 16. However, it wasn’t a good fit and he was ultimately returned to the shelter just days later.

Friday, the shelter was proud to announce that even after “a minor bump in the road,” Geronimo has found his family.

Two of the shelter’s most dedicated dog volunteers who have been working with Geronimo over the years have decided to adopt him.

His new parents, Gayle and Ray, were serving as his foster family after he was returned to the shelter. The couple opened their hearts and home to Geronimo while he worked on his manners.

Gayle, Ray and their two dogs, who are also Humane Society alumni, eventually settled into their new routine with Geronimo. Their goal was to help him find a new adoptive family, but as their bond grew stronger they realized Geronimo was meant to be a member of their family.

The couple officially adopted him this week.

Geronimo now has a forever family, including two brothers named Oreo and Henry.

The shelter says “he is experiencing all his firsts with his amazing new family and living the life he deserves.”

For information on other animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County or how to donate, click here.

