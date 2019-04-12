Storms roll out of the area; colder temps move in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe threat is over. After a mild start, with a line of gusty showers moving through we can now enjoy the rest of our Friday. The steady rain east will wrap up by 2 PM. Breezy conditions continue through the day…Wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Temperatures will recover to upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds hang tough before gradually decreasing around dinnertime. High pressure briefly builds in allowing the sky to clear tonight. We’re chilly with lows dipping into low 40s. A sunny start to the weekend with highs ranging in the low-mid 60’s.

We’ll be tracking another round of rain and storms starting in the morning on Sunday. Stay tuned… There is a chance for severe storms.

It’s a crazy, eclectic up-and-down pattern that the next 8 days. Those rainy systems may collectively erase the nearly 1″ rainfall deficit for April thus far.

**More on the forecast here**