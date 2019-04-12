× Show Info: April 12, 2019

A taste of France

Bluebird Café kicked off the show with a recipe for sweet crepes. Bluebird Cafe is located in Lakeside (Marblehead). www.bluebirdatlakeside.com

Set the table for Easter

Looking for a statement piece for your Easter table? Polish Pottery has a variety of options. www.facebook.com/PolishPotteryWestlake

Easter Sweets & Treats

Need help filling those Easter baskets? It’s one stop shopping at B.A. Sweetie! The store is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland. www.sweetiescandy.com

Spring vegetables

The Snarky Gardener shared his advice for gardening season. In Northeast Ohio, St. Patrick’s Day marks the start of planting season for onions, potatoes and peas. In April you can plant garlic, spinach, lettuce and carrots. http://thesnarkygardener.com

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Remember Grandpa’s Cheesebarn for all your holiday needs – from chocolates to cheese! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and at Summit Mall. https://grandpascheesebarn.com/

Baking: Pecan Tassies

Linda’s Kitchen, located in Tallmadge, featured pecan tassies. The bakery offers a variety of classes. Click here to see the schedule. www.lindaskitcheninc.com

Spring Accessories

Aurora Farms Premium Outlets featured spring accessories at all price points. https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/aurora-farms