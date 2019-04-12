Live update: Severe thunderstorms moving through

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland, Medina, Ashland and Wayne counties until 10:45 a.m. 60 MPH wind gusts and penny size hail possible. It’s moving northeast at 50 mph.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re tracking rain and storms today which will move in starting in our western counties after 9 AM and exiting by 2 PM with rapid clearing. We’re not expecting severe storms, although some could be on the strong side. Strong wind gusts of 50-55 MPH possible. Most storms today will be the garden variety type. Winds have really picked up this morning out of the south and gusting to 30 MPH. As the cold front moves through gusts between 40-45 MPH are possible right around lunch time. It’ll stay windy throughout the day.