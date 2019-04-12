Secret Service: man lit jacket on fire outside White House

The @SecretService reports a police/medical incident on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the WH. USSS officers seen carrying an individual away from the WH and placing him on the ground in Lafayette Park. North grounds put in lockdown. pic.twitter.com/6D2ekFEAZW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 12, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Secret Service says the man has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The agency did not identify the man.

Secret Service officers were seen attending to an individual on a stretcher before it was wheeled away. Video also showed multiple vehicles with flashing lights arriving on Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.

Lockdown at the White House after someone reportedly set himself on fire outside the WH gates. Media now being told to go back inside. pic.twitter.com/brWPY6sQ6Q — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) April 12, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js