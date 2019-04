× Rockside Road in Maple Heights closed until further noticed after water main break

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– A portion of Rockside Road in Maple Heights will remain closed until further notice following Wednesday night’s water main break.

The street is closed between Broadway Avenue and Lee Road South.

The break to the 16-inch transmission main is located east of Pennsylvania Avenue at the base of the bridge.

The Cleveland Water Department said crews are excavating the road to make repairs.