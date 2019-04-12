Proposed Oklahoma bill would allow minors inside liquor stores, causing divide among residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA -- A proposed bill in Oklahoma would permit minors inside liquor stores but only if they're with one of their parents or a guardian.

It's legal in Ohio, but as KFOR reports, it's causing a lot of divide in Oklahoma.

Liquor store owners say it would be more convenient for their customers. Others say it could be glamorizing hard alcohol to minors.

Some say they don't see how it would be any different from walking through a grocery store that has a wine display.

House Bill 2325 passed the Oklahoma Senate's business and tourism committee Thursday by a vote of 7 to 2. The bill can now be heard by the full Senate. It passed the full House in February.

Read more here.