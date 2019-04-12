‘New team. New Selection. New Charlotte Russe’: Retailer re-opening stores, launching new website after bankruptcy announcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Retailer Charlotte Russe is coming back to the shopping market after the company previously filed for bankruptcy and announced it was “closing all of its stores.”

Last month the retailer announced it was closing all of its stores across the nation and began holding liquidation sales. At the time the company had more than 500 stores across the U.S. and over 8,700 employees.

Thursday afternoon Charlotte Russe broke exciting news on Twitter: the brand will be re-opening 100 retail locations across the country and is planning to launch a new online shopping experience.

We are planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as re-opening 100 retail locations across the US. Watch out for more details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/AvOgTHvHkI — Charlotte Russe (@CharlotteRusse) April 11, 2019

On their social media pages the company is promoting a “New team. New Selection. New Charlotte Russe.”

The company has not said when they plan to re-open or launch their new website but tells shoppers more details will be coming soon.

More on Charlotte Russe, here.