N.H. teen told to remove MAGA hat, shirt on ‘America pride day’ at school

EPPING, N.H. — A student from New Hampshire is speaking out after her high school made her remove her “Make America Great Again” t-shirt and hat that she wore for “America pride day.”

According to WFXT, Ciretta Mackenza said the principal told her the outfit violated dress code policy.

“It’s just a shirt, and it only says Trump make America great again, it doesn’t say anything like build a wall, so I don’t get how it could be offensive, how it could be disrespectful,” she said during her interview.

She went on to say that she felt like her First Amendment rights were violated and that no where in the dress code is there any mention of political clothing.

“If it said no political gear, I could understand why it was dress coded but it didn’t say that, so I feel like I’m obligated to have my own opinion and other people can have theirs,” she told the TV station. “We don’t have to agree, that’s fine.”

Her father believes students should be allowed to express their political opinions and thought what happened was unfair.

“We don’t want politics to be totally removed from school, it needs to be in school…the way they went about it was remove everything, you don’t want that,” he said in his interview.

Principal Brian Ernest provided the following statement to WFXT:

In his letter to the Epping school community, Principal Brian Ernest said his team has started to draft a plan to move forward. The plan will work to promote civil discourse and diversity in their schools.

“Since the event of April 8, there has been a multitude of responses, some of which have fact-based information and other responses less factual. I have always been respectful and sincere in my approach to promote civil discourse and free speech/expression. I want our students to be free thinkers and be able to express their opinions in a respectful manner.”