Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio and bring them home to their families.

Elijah Fulks, 17, was last seen February 25 in Youngstown. He is 5'9" and weighs around 150 pounds.

Elijah has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, please call Youngstown police at (330) 743-9380.

