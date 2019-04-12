Man who hit, killed Mentor Officer Mathew Mazany to be sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- The man accused in hit-skip death of Mentor police Officer Mathew Mazany will be sentenced Friday.

Brian Anthony, 25, of Kirtland, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, duties upon approaching a stationary public safety vehicle and not stopping after an accident.

Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on state Route 2 in Mentor on June 24. Prosecutors said Anthony, after a night of drinking, sideswiped a cruiser and another car with his Jeep, pinning the officer in between.

Friends described Anthony as "black-out drunk" at Mentor Lagoons, where he was arrested hours later. Prosecutors said he was also under the influence of drugs.

Mazany was a 14-year veteran Mentor Police Department.

