Lorain County women charged after allegedly writing prescriptions using stolen pad from dentist’s office

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Two Lorain County women are facing felony charges after allegedly using a prescription pad from a dentist's office to write their own prescriptions.

31-year-old Bridget Dorsey and 28-year-old Camilla Sandanger were indicted on a long list of counts including deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

The women allegedly worked for a dentist in Elyria.

Prosecutors said they used a stolen pad from heir employer's office to write prescriptions for drugs including Percocet.