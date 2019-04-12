Local dietitian shares recipe for produce cleaner to help reduce pesticide risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Strawberries and spinach top this year's 'Dirty Dozen' list put out by the Environmental Working Group. This annual list is based on reports from the USDA's Pesticide Data Program. While dietitians say the benefit of eating fresh produce outweighs any risk from pesticides, there are ways you can reduce your risk. Fox 8's Jessica Dill got some great tips from Akron Children's Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo. Danielle also share a recipe for a homemade produce cleaner.