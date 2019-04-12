Local dietitian shares recipe for produce cleaner to help reduce pesticide risk

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Strawberries and spinach top this year's 'Dirty Dozen' list put out by the Environmental Working Group. This annual list is based on reports from the USDA's Pesticide Data Program. While dietitians say the benefit of eating fresh produce outweighs any risk from pesticides, there are ways you can reduce your risk. Fox 8's Jessica Dill got some great tips from Akron Children's Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo. Danielle also share a recipe for a homemade produce cleaner.
Homemade produce cleaner
1 cup distilled white vinegar
4 cups water
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
Spray bottle, paper towels, scrub brush
Mix 1 cup of vinegar to 4 cups water in spray bottle
Add lemon juice
Shake well to mix all ingredients together
Spray produce (fruits and vegetables) and let it sit for five minutes
Rinse off mixture from produce. You can also use a soft brush on produce