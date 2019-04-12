× Kohl’s launches ‘Military Mondays’ discount offer

Giving back to men and women who serve. Kohl’s is now offering an in-store discount to active and former military personnel, veterans and their families every Monday, all year long.

The 15% in-store discount is to thank the men and women of the military for their service to our country.

Customers need to show a valid military ID or veteran ID at the register.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

