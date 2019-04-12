JCPenney selling baby clothes buy one, get one for a penny

Posted 4:32 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, April 12, 2019

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Attention parents and parents-to-be: JCPenney is selling baby clothes buy one, get one for a penny until Sunday.

Now until April 14, the retailer is offering a promotion on baby and toddler clothing.

Plus, the store is honoring an additional 20% your total order using the coupon code BIGDEAL3 or in store using a printable coupon.

For example, if you pick out a shirt, shorts or bodysuit for $12, which is the price of most of the products included in the sale, you can actually get two pieces of clothing for just $9.61 after utilizing the promotion and coupon. (This price point is before taxes and shipping of course.)

If you place your order by 3 p.m. local time you can also utilize free same-day in-store pick-up where items are available.

You can also get free shipping to your local JCPenney store on orders of $25 or more.  Free shipping to your home is offered on purchases of $99 or more.

The buy one, get one for a penny deal applies to select Okie Dokie brand products.

More on JCPenney, here.

