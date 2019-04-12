I-TEAM VIDEO: Deputies arrest jailers from their own department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputies arresting jailers from their own department.

The round-up followed the indictment this week of five corrections officers. They face charges tied to assaults of inmates, excessive force and even not helping an inmate in a medical emergency. That inmate later died.

One suspect turned to deputies and said, “You know I work for you guys, right?”

The video shows three jail guards getting arrested. The others turned themselves in.

Deputies stopped Robert Marsh as he was driving with his kids.

A deputy tried to calm the kids and is heard saying, “Hi, everything's gonna be OK. Alright? Mom's gonna come grab the car. You guys are gonna go back over to the house."

Meantime, the I-TEAM is investigating why were there arrest warrants put out for the jail guards.

People get indicted all the time in Cuyahoga County. They get charges sent in the mail and they get an order to come to court in about ten days. Often, no warrant gets put out except in the most serious cases or if someone doesn't show up for court.

In fact, a grand jury indicted former Jail Director Ken Mills as part of a corruption investigation. He simply received a court date. He did not get arrested.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office had no comment when we inquired about the round-up of corrections officers.

The I-TEAM went to the homes of some of the suspects. At two locations, doors opened and then were quickly shut.

Court records show all of the corrections officers are pleading not guilty and they all have been released on bond under electronic monitoring.

But, this video gives a glimpse of jail guards starting life as accused criminals.

