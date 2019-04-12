I-TEAM: Police searching for escaped inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate that escaped near a rest stop off of I-71 Friday evening.

The state patrol confirmed to Fox 8 that they are searching for Said El-Khadid, 33.

He fled from a rest stop near mile marker 197 heading south.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is advising that residents near the West Salem area to lock their cars and make sure the keys are removed.

I-TEAM sources say El-Khadid was being transported to New York. The exact charges on the suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.