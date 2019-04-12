Hall of Fame lineman, former Browns coach Forrest Gregg passes away

Pro Football Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg passed away on Friday. He was 85 years old.

He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1956 and ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Gregg was the iron man of his time, playing in a then-record 188 consecutive games.

He would go on to spend 11 seasons as a head coach, including with the Cleveland Browns from 1975 to 1977.

Gregg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.

“The game lost a giant today. Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement on Friday.

“He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this game to inspire people from all walks of life.”