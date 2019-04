Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Founded in 1980, the University of Akron Steel Drum Band is one of the oldest collegiate steel drum bands in the country. The students are all percussion majors and dedicated to raising awareness of this musical art from from Trinidad. Special guest artist and a native of Trinidad, Daron Roberts, performed with the band today.

Click here to learn more about the University of Akron Steel Drum Band.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video