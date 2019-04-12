× Fisher-Price recalls all Rock ‘n Play sleepers after reports of multiple infant fatalities

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Fisher-Price has issued a recall on all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after reports of infant deaths.

The company, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the product earlier this month, saying they were aware of 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play that had occurred since 2015. These deaths happened after the babies rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. All 10 infants were three months or older.

Now, Fisher-Price says that since the product’s introduction in 2009, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The company says these fatalities occurred after infants rolled over while unrestrained and under other circumstances.

In response, Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of the product and is advising consumers to stop using the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper immediately.

Those who have previously purchased the product should reach out to Fisher-Price for a refund of a voucher.

You can contact the company online at visiting www.service.mattel.com and clicking on “Recalls & Safety Alerts.” You can also call the company at (866) 812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

