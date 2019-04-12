× Erie County man accused of raping teen, had camera set up in bathroom

ERIE COUNTY — A 45-year-old man has been arrested on several charges including rape .

Stephen Thom , Of Darrow Road, Huron was arrested on the charges Thursday and is being held in jail, according to Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver.

Sheriff reports state the victim is a teenager.

Reports further note that Thom had a camera set up in his bathroom. Detectives confiscated his laptop and cell phone.

The case remains under investigation.