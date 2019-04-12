Erie County man accused of raping teen, had camera set up in bathroom

Posted 8:04 am, April 12, 2019, by

Stephen Thom

ERIE COUNTY — A 45-year-old man has been arrested on several charges including rape .

Stephen Thom , Of Darrow Road, Huron was arrested on the charges Thursday and is being held in jail, according to Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver.

Sheriff reports state the victim is a teenager.

Reports further note that Thom had a camera set up in his bathroom. Detectives confiscated his laptop and cell phone.

The case remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.