Eggshelland is back! Display debuts today at Richmond Town Square

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Eggshelland, on over 50-year-tradition, will debut today at Richmond Town Square.

For decades, the 18,000 hand-painted eggs of Eggshelland appeared each year in the Manolio family’s front yard in Lyndhurst.

It became an Easter destination for generation of families. But after Ron’s death in 2013, the family announced that the tradition would be ending. That’s when the Euclid Beach Boys, a local preservation group, stepped in and took it over.

This year, the display will be located at Richmond Town Square Mall off the center court of the former Victoria’s Secret.

Check out the dates and hours below:

