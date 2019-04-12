Dave & Buster’s coming to Canton this fall

CANTON, Ohio — Exciting news for Canton residents — you’re getting a Dave and Buster’s!

The chain offering food, drinks and entertainment will be constructed on the Belden Village Mall property, according to Eckinger Construction Co. who has been selected to build the establishment.

The construction project starts this month and the facility is expected to open in October.

Eckinger Construction Co. has reportedly worked with Dave & Buster’s since 2002 and completed 863 of their projects.

The company says they are “excited for the opportunity to help bring their unique experience to our hometown. ‘EAT, DRINK, PLAY, WATCH!'”

Dave & Buster’s offers consumers an opportunity to watch sports, play arcade games, eat and drink at their family-friendly establishments. According to their website, they also offer specials daily.

Dave & Buster’s has another northeast Ohio location in Westlake.