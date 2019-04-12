Dash cam video: Teen girl leads Lordstown police on chase with young children in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio-- Dash camera video shows a 17-year-old Warren girl lead police on a high-speed chase, Lordstown police say.

It started on Springs Road Thursday morning when Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan said he clocked the car speeding in a school zone.

The chief followed the suspect to a gas station. The video shows him approach the car, but the driver takes off.

Milhoan said he chased the car with speeds reaching more than 100 mph and terminated the pursuit as they neared a school zone in Warren Township. The teen driver crashed through a guardrail and hit a car in a parking lot, police said. No one was hurt.

The 17-year-old's two young children, ages 9 months and 2 years, were in the car at the time, as well as a 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing out of the Columbus area. The car had been reported stolen.

The driver was charged with endangering children, a charge of fleeing and eluding and a charge of receiving stolen property, plus other traffic offenses.