Cleveland police officer accused of stealing from North Olmsted Walmart

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio– A Cleveland police officer is accused of stealing from a Walmart store.

Tashalee Norris, 35, of Lakewood, was charged with robbery and theft on Friday in Rocky River Municipal Court.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Patrol Officer Norris was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Court documents said she stole about $80 worth of diapers, plates and groceries from the Walmart on Brookpark Road in North Olmsted. She was identified using surveillance footage.

Norris was hired in 2016 and mostly assigned to the Fourth District.