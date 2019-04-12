× Cleveland Cavaliers win lottery tiebreaker, in second position in draft lottery

CLEVELAND — The NBA Draft Lottery is not until May, but the Cleveland Cavaliers got a victory Friday afternoon.

The Cavs won the tiebreaker with the Phoenix Suns—that means the Cavs will be in the second position in the draft lottery which is set for Tuesday, May 14.

The win also means the Cavs can pick no lower than sixth in the 2019 NBA Draft. Cleveland still retains a 14% chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery and receiving the number one overall pick.

The Cavs lost the second tiebreaker they were a part of to the Portland Trailblazers. Portland will receive the 25th overall pick and the Cavs will pick 26th–that was the Houston Rockets pick, but it belongs to Cleveland via the results of the Iman Shumpert trade. The NBA Draft is set for June 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

