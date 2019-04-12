× Cavs GM Koby Altman talks coaching search, draft

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the team’s coaching search, its upcoming draft picks and the future of the young players during an end-of-year media event on Friday.

Altman said the decision to part ways with head coach Larry Drew was not based on his performance this season. Drew came to Cleveland as an assistant in 2014 and became the head coach when the team fired Tyronn Lue in October.

“We thank Larry Drew for his time with us, not just this year,” Altman said on Friday. “I’m very, very thankful for him what he did this year. Taking over this difficult situation and turning it into a very good situation.”

Altman said he doesn’t have a timetable for the new hire or a list of candidates yet. But that all starts today. He repeated the phrase, “The right fit” several times as he spoke with reporters.

Previous NBA head coaching experience isn’t necessary to fill the role and there are plenty of young, up-and-coming assistants they will consider, Altman said.

With core talent and a high draft pick, Altman said the coach job is an attractive position. He said he doesn’t feel the need to sell it to coaching candidates.

When reporters alluded to particular players who will be available in the 2019 NBA Draft, Altman kept things vague.

“We’re going to draft a high-impact player, regardless of where the ping pong balls land,” Altman said.

