Cavaliers’ GM to address Drew’s departure at end-of-season media event

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman will address the departure of head coach Larry Drew during his end-of-season media availability Friday morning.

The team announced Thursday that Altman and Drew “mutually agreed” that Drew would not return as the team’s head coach next season.

Drew was named head coach of the Cavaliers on November 5 and guided the team to an overall record of 19-63. All 19 wins came after Drew took over following the team’s 0-6 start.

This was the team’s first season without superstar LeBron James since the 2013-14 season. James now plays for the L.A. Lakers. Neither team made the playoffs this season.