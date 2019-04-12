‘Bizarre, cruel, reckless’: Driver caught on camera intentionally hitting pedestrian in Florida

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian.

According to a press release, the incident, which was caught on camera, happened in a Publix parking lot on February 23.

Surveillance video shows the driver in what appears to be a Kia soul slow down for a pedestrian to cross. He then accelerates, knocking that person to the ground before speeding away from the scene. The victim broke his leg.

Detectives called the driver’s actions “bizarre, cruel and reckless.”

He is now wanted for aggravated battery.

***Warning: The video below may be upsetting to some.***